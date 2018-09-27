Work set to start on new Gilford Riverside Trail

Good news for lovers of the great outdoors in Gilford! Walkers and cyclists will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of fresh air and exercise along an extended riverside trail, linking parkland off Bridge Street to the attractive Woodlands Park, thanks to the commencement of Phase 2 of the Gilford Riverside Trail project.

The extended trail will provide an off-road route linking both ends of the town and passing the iconic Gilford Mill buildings along the way.

Work on the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council project is due to start in mid-October with completion scheduled for Spring 2019.

Part of the riverside trail will run on top of the old millrace, continuing between the river and the in-filled mill pond, past the former Gilford mill buildings joining with a new footbridge over the mill race into Woodlands Park. The installation of new seating, lighting and landscaping along the route will help make the trail accessible to all.

It has been a goal for many years to connect all council owned open space along the river and this latest set of works is the final piece of the jigsaw which has been made possible thanks to £250,000 funding secured from SOAR (ABC) Village Renewal Measure.

During the course of the works some disruption to the area may be necessary including the temporary closure of the footbridge at Gilford Community Centre and certain access points to the park. Further information regarding access will be displayed on site. The council wish to apologize in advance for any disruption these works may cause.