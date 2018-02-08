Woman was driving without insurance

While driving in Portadown a police check showed that a 43-year-old woman was not covered by insurance.

Leanne Bolton, School Road, Ballymartin, was fined £200 for the offence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The defendant did not appear in court but sent in her licence.

A prosecutor said that at 1.50pm she was driving in Joseph Street, Portadown, and a police check showed there was no insurance. The insurance company had cancelled her policy in June.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction.