Woman lashed out and bit a police officer on the hand

After she was handcuffed and placed in a police car a woman bit an officer on the hand.

Sinead Charlotte Katherine McCann (24), Westacres, Craigavon, was fined £200 last Wednesday at the local court for assault on July 2 last year.

She lashed out with her arms and kicked out with her feet before she was handcuffed but she continued with her behaviour.

McCann was lying in the back seat of the police vehicle and an officer had a hand close to her face. She moved forward and bit his hand, causing no injury. Her behaviour continued in the hospital as she was aggressive with police.

A defence barrister said the defendant was aware she had difficulties and was seeking help.