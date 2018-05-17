‘Wise up’: Reckless act that could have badly injured a young child

Young pupils had a lucky escape yesterday after a large lump of granite was thrown at the front of a local primary school.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred at Dromore Central Primary School and urged those involved to ‘wise up’.

Posting on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page they said: “We’re investigating a quite concerning incident. On the face of it, a criminal damage, but we could today easily have been dealing with the death of a child.

“Yesterday afternoon, as the school was getting out, a large stone, described by one of our guys who attended as “like a large lump of granite”, was hurled from one of the nearby streets towards the front of the school.

“Thankfully, it was only a car that was hit. Whilst there is damage to the car, damage which the perpetrator should be held fully to account for, it could have been much worse. Had something that size hit a child, the injuries could have been horrific. If it had hit a younger child in a pram, it would almost certainly have been fatal.

“Whatever the reason, whatever the motive, this is completely unacceptable. If you know who this was, we need to get speaking to them.

“If there are unresolved issues, we need to get it nailed on the head before we have a repeat, as the consequences of that sort of carry on near a primary school do not bear thinking about. You can call us on 101, or pass on any information completely anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The incident number is 877 of yesterday, 15/05/18.

“If that was you who threw the rock, stop and think. You could be sat at home now waiting for your front door to come in round you as we investigate the death of a child. That isn’t the sort of reckless act which leaves you. Wise up.”