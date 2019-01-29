What is Banbridge’s best visitor attraction?

George Best Belfast City Airport has partnered with Tourism NI and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to launch the search for Northern Ireland’s Best Small Visitor Attraction – with £30,000 of free marketing support and brand visibility at the airport on offer to the winner.

The competition is open to visitor attractions and experiences across Northern Ireland that have an annual footfall of less than 100,000 and local people are being encouraged to name Banbridge’s top location.

Welcoming council’s support to the visitor attraction sector, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty commented: “The Council are delighted that the many hidden gem attractions across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough will have the opportunity to participate in this amazing competition.”

For more information on how to enter visit www.belfastcityairport.com/TourismNI