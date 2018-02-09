‘Went mad’ at home and assaulted mother

When he ‘went mad’ at his home a 20-year-old man who had a drug addiction at the time assaulted his mother.

Kyle Elliott, Clendenning Way, Portadown, appeared in the dock last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He had been due to appear in the court the previous Wednesday to contest an assault charge but did not turn up.

Elliott was convicted in his absence for common assault and an arrest warrant was issued.

His solicitor told Friday’s court he had forgotten about the date.

A public prosecutor said that police were called to a domestic incident in Portadown.

The injured party was crying and appeared fearful and said that her son had gone mad in the house, kicking doors.

He had pushed her by the neck under the bed upstairs.

Elliott’s solicitor said that at the time he had a problem with drug addiction but was now back living with his mother.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had a number of previous youth conferences and none of them seemed to work.

She adjourned the case until March 2 to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The judge released him on his own bail of £500 with the conditions of a curfew from 8pm to 6am, a complete alcohol ban and he is not to consume drugs that have not been proscribed by a medical practitioner.