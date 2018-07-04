Week-long mission at Dromore

Plans are at an advanced stage for a week-long mission on October 8 -12, to be held at Dromore High School.

A group of Christians, from different church backgrounds, have come together, from Dromore and the surrounding areas and have been meeting for prayer over

the past nine months.

A spokesperson for the committee of the ‘Second Chance’ Mission – Dromore 2018, commented: “We believe that the Lord has called us to pray and step out in faith to plan something that will help reach the people of Dromore and surrounding areas, including the rural and farming community, to see Christ through our actions. We have already seen amazing answers to prayer and believe that God is already moving.

“It is well known that Dromore as an area, was passed by at the time of the 1859 Revival. We do not know why this happened, but we really believe that God wants to give Dromore a second chance. Our heart is to reach out again with the hope of the Gospel of salvation. Most importantly we believe there is a real sense of urgency about the times we are living in! It has been six years since the town has had a ‘joint mission event’. We are very aware that there is already a real commitment to evangelism, amongst the churches and Christian organisations in the locality and we hope to build on this. Our prayer is that God will move in a mighty way amongst us. The harvest is ready! We believe that God is calling us to come together again in unity to declare the Gospel message. Psalm 133 tells us, that where there is unity, God will command the blessing (paraphrased) and so a non-denominational evangelical approach to the mission will be taken. Unity in Christ as a body of believers, with one purpose, is crucial to what we are doing.”

The main week of mission is planned with evening meetings in Dromore High School. On each of the nights there will be a key note speaker, praise and worship and powerful testimonies. In September there will be engagement events with the local community, including a Farmers Health and Safety event, a free Gospel concert, a family BBQ in the Square, various youth and children’s events, plus door to door work.

The spokesperson concluded: “In August there will be training provided for those who wish to become involved, in areas such as personal evangelism, leading people to Christ and discipling. Most importantly we need prayerful support, but also practical help with the various activities we have planned. We are encouraging God’s people to unite to help bring blessing and revival to Dromore. There will be a prayer and information meeting in the Church of the Nazarene Dromore, on Tuesday 26 th June at 7.30pm, where we will share the vision and preliminary plans for this mission with as many as possible. Anyone who would like to become involved in any way, is warmly welcome to come along. If you can stand with us in prayer, or want to become actively involved, please contact us on our Facebook page:

facebook.com/secondchancedromore or email us on www.secondchancedromore.org “.