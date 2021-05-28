What does the weather have in store for us this Bank Holiday weekend in Banbridge?

Bank holiday weather in Banbridge

A few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle may linger this Friday evening, before turning drier for a time, but continuing cloudy. Some further drizzle may develop towards dawn. A mostly gentle breeze.

Saturday should be a dry day throughout. It will start mostly cloudy, but the cloud will break up through the afternoon and evening to give plenty of sunshine. A light breeze with highs of 19 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a gentle breeze and highs of 19 degrees.

Bank Holiday Weekend Monday will bring sunny intervals with a moderate breeze and highs of 19 degrees.