What does the weather have in store for us this Bank Holiday weekend in Banbridge?
Whilst Friday will remain cloudy and damp, things are looking much brighter as we approach the weekend with highs of up to 20 degrees.
A few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle may linger this Friday evening, before turning drier for a time, but continuing cloudy. Some further drizzle may develop towards dawn. A mostly gentle breeze.
Saturday should be a dry day throughout. It will start mostly cloudy, but the cloud will break up through the afternoon and evening to give plenty of sunshine. A light breeze with highs of 19 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a gentle breeze and highs of 19 degrees.
Bank Holiday Weekend Monday will bring sunny intervals with a moderate breeze and highs of 19 degrees.
If you are out and about enjoying spells of sunshine in Banbridge this Bank Holiday weekend, be sure to send us your pictures to be included in this week's Banbridge and Dromore edition.
Email: [email protected]