N.I. thunderstorm yellow status weather warning issued - lightning strikes, floods, hail and strong winds on the way

The Met Office has issued a yellow status thunderstorm weather warning for all of Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid between 12:00pm and 11:00pm on Monday.

"Whilst some places will remain dry, thunderstorms may break out in some places during the afternoon and evening," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Western parts are perhaps most likely to be affected by thunderstorms.

"In a few places as much as 20 mm rain could fall in an hour and close to 30 mm rain may fall in a couple of hours."

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

(Source: The Met Office)