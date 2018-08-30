Watch as firefighters tackle blaze at industrial unit

Firefighters last night tackled a blaze at an old hangar in the centre of Dromore, Co Down.

A number of fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was in a large old building on a site belonging to Graham Construction.

The News Letter arrived at the scene just after 10pm to find several fire crews already at work and at least three fire appliances.

There were no ambulances at the scene and no sign of any casualties.

Firefighters in breathing equipment entered the building several times and one appliance erected a platform with two fire fighters over the building to spray water down into the seat of the fire.

As yet, there is no indication of the cause at this stage.

