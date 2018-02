A woman who made a false statement in applying for car insurance was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Marie Longden (46), Clonmeen, Craigavon, admitted making a fraudulent declaration to obtain insurance on July 25, 2016.

The court heard she was not ‘full and frank’ about the history of her driving licence and the offence was at the lower end of the scale.