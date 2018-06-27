Waringsford Road surface works welcomed

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed the resurfacing works which have just been completed on the Waringsford Road, Banbridge.

The Waringsford Road had been a bad state of repair for some time and the Upper Bann MLA had made representations to Roads Service after being contacted by constituents.

Ms Lockhart said that although it has taken some time and caused disruption to the local businesses the work has now been completed and locals have commented on the vast improvement.

Speaking after inspecting the works Ms Lockhart added: “This resurfacing was long overdue on this stretch of road and I want to thank Roads Service for getting this completed.

“I know there was some disruption for local business owners who contacted me however this was kept to as low as possible and when I spoke to the contractors they facilitated some of the business requests.

“I look forward to some more resurfacing works locally in the coming months.”