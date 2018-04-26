Wall Road works are set to be completed on Friday

Work on the A51 Wall Road Gilford is due to finish on Friday (April 27).

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesman said: “A £80,000 improvement scheme on the A51 Wall Road, Gilford commenced on March 20.

“The work includes the strengthening of the retaining wall and associated surfacing work.

“To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors a road closure with local diversions is in place. It is anticipated that the road should be open to traffic again on the evening of Friday, April 27.”