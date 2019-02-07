VIDEO: The Open golf fan James Nesbitt says ‘The biggest party in golf...just got even bigger!’

After 68 years, the true test of golf is returning to Northern Ireland.

That’s the exciting opening to a new video released by the R&A to promote The 148th Open which comes to Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.

Narrated by local golf fan and actor Jimmy Nesbitt, the video promises that The Open coming to Portrush means that “the biggest party in golf...just got even bigger!”

While tickets for Championship Days of the tournament sold out in record time, there are still practice day tickets and hospitality packages on sale for The Open.