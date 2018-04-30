Varadkar accused of disrespect for NI position

The Irish Taoiseach has been accused of ‘more disrespect’ for the constitutional position of Northern Ireland by engaging in visits across the province without informing local representatives.

Leo Varadkar TD is engaging in a range of visits today with civic and business representatives in Loughbrickland, Lurgan and Warrenpoint.

Leo Varadkar

He insists he followed correct protocol by informing the Northern Ireland Office of his visit.

But Lagan Valley DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson rebuked the Irish Government for what he said was “another display of disrespect” in relation to the visit.

“Leo Varadkar’s visit is another demonstration of the poor manners and disrespect which appears to be the Irish Government’s Brexit strategy,” Mr Donaldson said. “Having told unionists just over a month ago that he recognised statements and actions by the Irish government were unhelpful or intrusive, he follows this up with a visit which no local representative is informed about and none of the other normal protocol is followed.

“It is increasingly apparent that the Irish government does not seem to care about securing a sensible and pragmatic outcome from Brexit which can work for both Northern Ireland and the Republic. Their preferred approach is to use Brexit in whatever way possible to undermine Northern Ireland and particularly its constitutional position.”

He added: “Whilst Mr Varadkar may say that he wants to find solutions to the issues facing us there is little demonstration of him working constructively to find them.”

Mr Varaqdkar’s visit also prompted south Armagh victims campaigner Willie Frazer to say the victims of the Kingsmills Massacre are “disgusted” by the attitude and rhetoric of the Irish Government.

The coroner in the legacy inquest into the 1976 IRA atrocity has for over three years been calling on the Irish government to release documents relating to the attack.

Several weapons and a minibus used in the attack were recovered in the south and suspects fled to the south afterwards to evade arrest.

Mr Frazer said: “In August 2017 we attended a meeting in Armagh which had been organised by Arlene Foster MLA, Kingsmills families met Irish Foreign affairs minister Simon Convey TD to discuss Irish cooperation, requesting that the Irish Government play its role in facilitating the Kingsmills inquest by proving state documents. We are disgusted that Mr Convey’s commitment to do so has yet again been broken.

“The Irish Government seem more interested in party political politicking around Brexit than they do helping the innocent victims, we will not stand for their meaningless rhetoric. We want them to fully participate in the legacy process before they interfere in Northern Ireland’s affairs. It seems their interference is selective, which is unsurprising. We have asked Mrs Foster to continue to raise these issues on our behalf”.

A spokeswoman for the Taoiseach insisted that he did follow correct protocol.

“As is standard protocol, the Northern Ireland Office was informed,” she said.

“The Taoiseach took the opportunity to visit Northern Ireland today following the All Island Civic Dialogue in Dundalk. He is using the visit to meet young people at an integrated school, visit the Jethro Centre in Lurgan and meet with business people in Warrenpoint to speak about the impact of Brexit.”