Van linked to rogue traders spotted in area

Police have appealed for local people to be on the look out for a van linked to road traders.

Police said that the Grey Renault Traffic van, WJZ7665, was linked to rogue traders operating in the Portadown area and it was last seen shortly before noon on the Brownstown Road. Sign similar to “MDS cleaning services”.

A spokesperson said: “A male of stocky build, with dark hair, wearing jeans and a navy jacket is calling at doors offering cleaning services.

“Any sightings call 101 immediately, ref number 410 of 16/02/18. Could be anywhere in district by now.”