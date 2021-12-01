Update on winter Covid vaccination clinics

Those in the following categories will be able to book online or walk-in at Trust Vaccination Centres in the Acute Services Block, Ulster Hospital, the new Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre on the Lagan Valley hospital site and in the Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, Downpatrick:

Ages 12-17 First Dose Pfizer

r Ages 16-17 Second Dose Pfizer

rAges 40-49 Booster

Anyone aged 18 plus can continue to avail of the walk-in service for first and second dose and those aged 40 plus for boosters.

Those aged 50 and over must be three months from second dose and can avail of the walk-in clinics at any Trust vaccination centre. Online booking is not available for those aged over 50.

Those aged 40-49 years must have six months from second dose and can book online or walk-in to any of the vaccination centres across the trust area.

Those attending the vaccination clinics must provide photo ID, their health and care number if possible and the date of their previous vaccination.

Those attending who are aged between 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Free parking is available on each of the sites, please follow the signs.

The vaccination centres will be open as follows:

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block

Monday – Thursday - 9.00am – 7.30pm

Friday – Sunday – 9.00am – 4.00pm

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre at Lagan Valley Hospital

Monday and Wednesday – 9.30am – 7.00pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 9.30am – 4.00pm

Downshire Hospital, Great Hall