Ulster-Scots funding workshop

Local groups have the opportunity to develop Ulster-Scots culture and heritage within their area through the Ulster-Scots Agency’s Music and Dance Tuition Funding programme

Voluntary and community groups are being encouraged to apply to this popular funding stream that provides financial support for Ulster-Scots music and dance tuition.

In 2019, over 100 groups benefited from the Ulster-Scots Agency’s tuition funding that included tuition for Piping, Drumming, Flute and Fiddle. This year the Agency would like to welcome groups from Banbridge to apply, especially those interested in Lambeg Drumming, Highland Dancing and Scottish Country Dancing.

To help interested groups with their applications, the Ulster-Scots Agency in partnership with the Ulster-Scots Community Network will be hosting a number of Funding Workshops throughout Ulster.

On Tuesday, September 17, a tuition funding workshop is scheduled to take place at the Belmont House Hotel from 7.45pm. All interested groups are strongly encouraged to attend this informative evening that will help with their applications.

Derek Reaney, Development Officer, Ulster-Scots Agency said: “The Ulster-Scots Agency’s Music and Dance Tuition Funding programme has made a very positive impact on a wide range of groups throughout Ulster.

“This year, significant changes have been made to the Agency’s application process and I would encourage groups throughout the area to make every effort to attend our workshop in Banbridge.

“If interested groups are unable to attend this event, the Agency’s has a number of workshops taking place throughout Ulster. More information on these workshops can be found at www.UlsterScotsAgency.com. Applicants can also contact the Ulster-Scots Community Network at info@ulster-scots.com or call 028 9043 6710 where they can arrange an appointment to meet with a member of the Ulster-Scots Community Network.”

To find out more about the Music and Dance Tuition Funding programme visit www.UlsterScotsAgency.com or call the Ulster-Scots Agency’s Regional Office on 00353 74 917 3876. Closing date for applications is Thursday, October 10 at 3pm.