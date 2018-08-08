Ulster Bank to hold local drop-in clinics

Ulster Bank has appointed a new Community Banker in the Co. Down and Lisburn area to help support local customers with a wide range of banking services.

Richard Gill is one of a team of Community Bankers who have been appointed to communities in small towns and rural areas across Northern Ireland to help customers with their everyday banking needs, educate on financial health and to host regular information sessions.

Recognising the importance of bank services in the local community, the Community Banker roles are unique to Ulster Bank. The team will be available to assist customers, including the elderly and vulnerable, with information and hands-on support for digital banking services. To cater for the individual needs of the every member of the community, the team can also provide guidance on the bank’s Post Office service, its telephone banking system and its Bank on Wheels.

Throughout the year Richard will be organising a series of events open to the public as well as delivering presentations for schools and community organisations about the importance of staying safe and secure when banking, good practice for identifying fraud and scams, using the Ulster Bank Anytime Banking app and transitioning from traditional to digital banking services.

Community Banker Richard Gill explained: “I’m really looking forward to engaging with people right across Co. Down and being an active part of this community.

“Being financially fit, aware of how to keep your money safe and secure, and feeling confident in using digital technologies are important skills, and the events I’m planning to run will reflect that.”

Richard will host regular drop-in clinics in Rathfriland and Dromore and on call to help customers Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm. For more information or to book an appointment, contact Richard on 07901518863 or by emailing richard.gill@ulsterbank.com.