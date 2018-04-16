Tyler (11) braves the shave raising over £1k

A local lad who braved the shave in honour of his grandfather, who is battling cancer, has raised over £1,000 for charity.

Dromore Central Primary Pupil Tyler Whitten had his head shaved to raise money in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

No turning back now ! �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1814-202EB

As his granda, Eugene Mulligan battles leukaemia, eleven-year-old Tyler decided he wanted to do something for his granda and help raise some much needed funds for Macmillan.

On Good Friday he had his head shaved by Cheryl from The B-Hive Barber, his dad Colin told the Leader the family are beaming with pride at Tyler’s efforts.

He said: “Believe it or not the hair has grown two hair grades already but because he’s fair he did look really bald.

“This was all his own idea, his granda was diagnosed with leukaemia about three and a half years ago.

Tyler's sister Kayla gives a hand at the shave �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1814-203EB

“Around Christmas time he was told he had a secondary cancer, so Tyler took it upon himself to have his head shaved in support of his granda.

“We didn’t stand in his way and just supported him the whole way.

“The granda bought him a cake to thank him, the support that he has had has been second to none. Tyler just dotes on him,

“If it hadn’t been for Tyler’s granda, myself and the wife couldn’t have gone to work, he came up every morning and never flinched an eyelid.

“I couldn’t be beaming with any more pride, even talking about it brings a tear to my eye.

“I just hope his light continues to shine throughout his life and he continues to want to help people.”

With the fundraising total currently over double the £500 target, Colin thanked the local community in Dromore for supporting Tyler’s cause.

He added: “He’s over the moon, the support has been amazing.

“Cheryl the hairdresser gave him an Easter egg, everybody that he has asked for money haven’t said no.

“The sponsorship speaks for itself, it speaks volumes about how he and his granda are thought of around the town.”