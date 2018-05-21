Tributes paid to minister who served with ‘selfless devotion and humility’

Tributes have been paid to a Dromore minister who served God, his congregation and the wider community “with selfless devotion and humility”.

Rev Sam Peden, minister of Dromore Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church from 2001 to 2015, passed away in hospital on Thursday, May 17 after a period of ill health.

Rev Sam Peden, who served as District Chaplain of Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1 and was a committed member of Listullycurran Truth Defenders LOL No 616, pictured in June 2009. Pic by John Kelly

Mourners gathered at the Rampart Street church on Sunday, May 20 for a service of thanksgiving for the 84-year-old’s life.

Born in 1933 and brought up in Lenaderg near Banbridge, Samuel John Peden studied at Tullylish schoolhouse and later Portadown College.

He started working at Seapatrick Mill in 1947 and went on to a career in the construction industry as a purchasing manager.

Towards the end of his career in the building trade, and having served as a lay preacher for 25 years, Sam felt a strong calling to the ministry.

He studied at Belfast Bible College and Queen’s University theological faculty before being ordained and installed at Moneyreagh and Ravara in 1996.

He went on to serve as minister of Dromore Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church for 14 years and was Moderator of the Presbytery of Bangor from 1998 – 2001, and of the denomination from 2001 - 2003 and again from 2010 – 2013.

Conducting the funeral service, the church’s current minister, Rev Brian Moodie, talked about how Sam and his late wife May were “very family orientated” and as “devoted parents and grandparents” did their best to nurture a close-knit and loving family.

“Sam’s warm-heartedness and generosity of spirit transcended the divisions of Northern Ireland as he built warm relationships with colleagues of all denominations including a friendship with Fr Paddy-Joe, the priest from the Dromore chapel, who he would take with to watch rugby matches from time to time,” Rev Moodie added.

Mourners heard how Rev Peden was “a very humble man” who was a committed charity fundraiser and helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for Friends of the Cancer Centre and a number of other good causes.

Outside of church and family life, Rev Peden - or Rev Sam or Smilin’ Sam as he was known to many - had a great interest in sport, particularly bowls, cricket and rugby.

He served as Chaplain of Dromore Rugby Club and was actively involved with the Belfast-based Divine Healing Ministries, the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution.

He served as District Chaplain of Lower Iveagh District LOL No. 1 and was a committed member of Listullycurran Truth Defenders LOL No. 616 for many years.

An Orange Order spokesman expressed “deep regret” at Rev Peden’s passing and expressed “the sincere condolences of the Institution” to his family.

Robert Murphy, the current District Chaplain of Lower Iveagh, added: “Sam was great company and I had the privilege of being in his company at many Orange parades and particularly on the 12th of July.

“He was a real gentleman and we had a lot in common as we were both countrymen with a great interest in poultry and rare breeds.”

According to a post on Dromore Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church’s website, Rev Peden will be remembered as “a Dromore man through and through who served God, his congregation and the wider community with selfless devotion and humility.”

Rev Moodie said his predecessor and friend had been “a blessing to so many people, not just in the Dromore Church where he served faithfully for 14 years, but also to many in the wider Dromore community.”

Clerk of session, Amy Flanagan, added: “He was a person I had the pleasure of knowing. A friendly smile, time to talk and humility. We will all miss him.”

Rev Peden, who is survived by his sisters Amy and Georgie and his children Sharon, Pamela, David, Alan and Sonya, was laid to rest in the burying ground adjoining the church.