Tributes paid to ‘a legend of the local game’

Tributes have been paid to former Banbridge Town Football Club stalwart Drew Trainor, who passed away this week.

Mr Trainor, formerly of Huntly Bungalows, died peacefully at Bannview Care Home on Thursday, March 15.

A post on the Banbridge Town Supporters Club Facebook page described Mr Trainor as “Mr BTFC” and “a legend of the local game”.

It said: “Very sad news has reached us within the last hour..former ‘Mr BTFC ‘ Drew Trainor has passed away in Bannview Care Home..a LEGEND of the local game who dedicated his life to Banbridge Boys Club FC & then BTFC..there will be great sadness in the town when the local footballing fraternity hear of this..Rest in Peace Drew.. YNWA.”

Reacting to the news, one man posted: “Very sad news, 100% Mr football, lost for words at this time. Rest in peace my friend, people will be very saddened by this news.”

Another added: “There will never be another Drew! Football in Banbridge would not be in the healthy state it is in today without Drew Trainor’s influence. A real one-off! Rest in Peace Drew. You leave us all with great memories!”

Also paying tribute, another poster said: “A true gentleman with a big heart. Mr Banbridge Town, he gave many a local footballer a chance to play for the town. RIP Drew will be missed.”

According to a family notice, Mr Trainor’s funeral is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Requiem mass will take place at St Therese Church at 2:30pm.

Mr Trainor will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s cemetery.