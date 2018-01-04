Tributes are paid to Banbridge Orangeman

Tributes have been paid to 83-year-old Banbridge man Aldoplhus Liggett who died peacefully before Christmas.

Adolphus Liggett, known as Dolphus, died at his home at Edenderry Park in Banbridge.

A devoted father-of-four, his son Maurice died six years ago from a brain tumour; he also lost his wife Mary Wilhelmina in 1995. The pair met when Mr Liggett was driving his van on a roade that Mary had been walking along, and he stopped to talk to her. They married on April 4, 1961.

Mr Liggett is survived by daughters Sandra and Sally, son Derek, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A devout Christian, he was a regular attender at Donacloney Presbyterian in Craigavon, where his funeral service was held.

Mr Liggett was a life-long member of the Orange Lodge, Royal Arch Purple Chapter and past district master and district lecturer of Banbridge District No7. His other passion was for refurbishing and riding vintage motorcycles. A keen drummer, he won many competitions in his youth and played in the Geoghegan Memorial Pipe Band and Banbridge Pipe Band as an adult.