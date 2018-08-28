‘Tremendous results’ at Rathfriland High

Rathfriland High School has enjoyed another successful academic year withpupils achieving a “tremendous set of results which reflect the very good education provided”.

Once again, an impressive number of pupils in the cohort achieved five or more GCSE passes at A* - C.

Principal Mrs A McCullough said the results reward the hard work of the pupils, the dedication of the staff and very positive parental support.

“It is also important to recognise the contribution of our partners in the Banbridge Area Learning Community, “ she said. “This partnership allows us to offer a diverse range of subjects which affords pupils a wider choice at KS4.

“This year’s set of results reinforces our reputation as a high performing, non-selective secondary school.

“Rathfriland High School has provided opportunities and opened doors across a diverse range of further education and training which will allow these leavers to choose whichever pathway most suits their skills and talents.

“I would like to congratulate our pupils on their success, perseverance and industry.

“I would also pay tribute to the talented and professional teaching staff who play a pivotal role in these achievements.

“Parents also provide crucial support for our young people and I wish to thank them.

“The performance of some pupils is particularly worthy of note, Alexandria Harbinson, Geri Georgieva, Laura Adams, Emily Cantley, Mallory Lutton, Jessica Thomas and Kerry Martin.

“Success such as this only comes about when pupils, parents and staff work together to ensure all children reach their potential.

“We celebrate all our pupils’ achievement at this time and wish them every success for the future.”