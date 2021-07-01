Road Safety on the agenda as  Minister Mallon visits Dromore

The Minister is pictured with Mickey Brady from Whitemountain Contractors as resurfacing work in Market Square, Dromore gets underway

The Minister visited a £110k resurfacing scheme in Market Square, Dromore which the Department is taking forward as part of a wider Environmental Scheme with the Department for Communities and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The resurfacing scheme in Dromore will extend for a distance of 800 metres and includes all of Market Square.

Church Street will also be resurfaced from Market Street to the roundabout and Bridge Street will be resurfaced from the Elim Church to Meeting Street.

The Minister is pictured with Ms Kate Orr, Principal Edenderry Primary School and Mr Robin McLoughlin OBE, Banbridge Academy Principal at the new 20mph speed limit zone on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge.

She also visited Banbridge where a new 20mph speed limit scheme is about to go live to facilitate safety in the vicinity of Banbridge Academy and Edenderry Primary School in the town.

Later in the day the Minister visited various new road schemes in Newry and discussed safety concerns on the A1 at Drumantine/Sheepbridge.

The Minister also visited Warrenpoint Port.

Speaking during the visits, Nichola Mallon said: “The safety of all those travelling on our roads is a priority for me.

“As the Minister responsible for promoting and improving road safety I will continue to work actively with partners to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries across our roads network.

“The roll-out of part-time 20mph schemes here in Banbridge and at a total of 103 schools this year, is a demonstration of that partnership working and delivery for the good and safety of all road users around schools. This is part of a £2 million investment which I announced during the last academic year and will benefit 26 schools in the Southern Roads Division.