Road closed after two-vehicle RTC

A male has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Dromore, Co Down.

According to the PSNI, the incident occurred on the Lurgan Road at around 7:30am.

The air ambulance. (Archive pic)

One male has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The road has been closed to traffic.

“The Lurgan Road, Dromore is closed between the junctions of Monree Road and Blackskull Road, following a two vehicle collision this morning. Local diversions are in place and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for their journey,” a police spokesperson said.

It is understood the air ambulance was tasked to the incident.

There are no further details at this time.