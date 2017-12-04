Man in his 50s dies following road traffic collision

A man aged in his 50s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Carnreagh Road, near Dromara this morning (Monday, December 4), police have confirmed.

Investigating officers have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Carnreagh Road between 9.30am and 10am, and who may have witnessed the collision involving a purple coloured Isuzu pick-up truck which was towing a trailer at the time, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 297 of 04/12/17.

The road was closed to traffic for a number of hours but has since re-opened.