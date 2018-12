Police are reporting long tailbacks on the A1 near Dromore, Co Down following a road traffic collision in the area earlier this evening.

It’s understood the delays are due to a diesel spill on the road.

A PSNI spokesperson said the diesel spill occurred as a result of an RTC involving a van and mini bus on the Banbridge Road shortly after 5pm.

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption in the area and are advised to seek an alternative route if possible.