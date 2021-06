Man faces drugs charges following search in Rathfriland

Man at centre of evacutation found dead

Community ‘overwhelmed’ with grief after sudden death of ‘Good Shepherd’ Fr Tony Corr

Do you want to be a Moy Park apprentice?

Parishioners step out in aid of Air Ambulance

Banbridge man is facing charges of assaulting police

Banbridge Academy Principal awarded OBE in this year's Queen’s Birthday Honours

A1 closed at Banbridge due to a collision

There are tailbacks, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The collision has taken place at the turn-off to the Boulevard retail outlet.