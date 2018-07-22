Tragic crash schoolboy Callum Morrow had a ‘great smile’

An eight-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in a two-car crash at the weekend will be remembered for his “great smile”, his school has said.

The youngster, named locally as Callum Morrow from the Lurgan area, died in a crash on Aughnacloy Road near Banbridge around 5.20pm on Saturday.

One of the floral tributes left at the scene of the crash near Banbridge

In a heartfelt statement, Callum’s school spoke of their “devastation” at the news of his death.

The Facebook post by Carrick Primary School, Lurgan said: “Callum was a precious part of both his class and our whole school family in Carrick.

“We remember him in particular for his great smile, a love of football and a determination to learn so that he could achieve his goal of being a marine biologist.”

A man, a woman and a child were also taken to hospital in a serious condition after the collision.

It’s understood that Callum’s father, Stevie Brennan, a photographer for Lurgan Show, was among those injured.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust said the injured man and child were now in a stable condition. The female remains critically ill at the Royal Hospital in Belfast.

Lurgan Celtic FC said everyone at the club was “deeply saddened” by Callum’s death.

“At such times football pales into insignificance but the Lurgan Celtic family stand united in offering their support and condolences,” it said.

Dozens of tributes to Callum poured in on social media, with one woman saying: “Absolutely horrific news, Callum was such a lovely wee boy.”

Another wrote: “I cannot believe we were with him on sports day just a few weeks ago. So sad to hear this.”

The organisers of the Lurgan Show also spoke of their “devastation” and said they were praying for the entire family circle.

PSNI Inspector Gregory Beckett said the collision which claimed Callum’s life involved a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus.

The ambulance service sent three A&E vehicles to the scene and the air ambulance was also deployed.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart, who knows the family concerned, said this was the second fatality on that stretch of road in recent weeks.

She added: “It is a terrible loss to the family concerned who live within the Lurgan area.

“My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family who have lost their child and also to the drivers involved. Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a child and in such tragic circumstances our hearts go out to them.”

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Tara Lunn said she was “absolutely horrified” by the news, which she said would “shock and sadden” everyone in the local community and further afield.

“My deepest sympathies are with the family of this poor little boy, as they have suffered the most tragic of losses, and I sincerely hope the other three people injured in the crash recover from their injuries fully and as soon as possible.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.