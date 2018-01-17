TRAFFIC: 'More work will continue today to keep roads clear'

Conditions on the roads "remain difficult in many areas" and salting of roads on the scheduled network badly affected by snow and ice is "ongoing" , according to the NI Executive.

In a statement this morning they said all major routes remain passable," however some rural areas have seen greater snowfalls in particular eastern and southern counties and motorists should drive with caution and check the TrafficwatchNI website for latest updates".

The statement added that resources are currently focussed on road salting operations and efforts is being made to restock salt bins and salt piles on public roads for community self-help as quickly as possible and when safe to do so.

"Over the next 24 hours the weather is expected to be a wintery mix with further snow possible in northern and western regions and rain possible in southern and eastern regions," added the statement.

"With already difficult driving conditions, road users should continue to exercise caution, consider their journey, leave extra time and follow advice in the Highway Code.

"Despite our best efforts we cannot guarantee ice free roads even after salting and rain can wash salt off the road and ice may form. Drivers should exercise caution and drive with care, increase their stopping distance and be prepared for changing conditions."



It added that multi-agency responders are meeting this morning and continue to monitor the weather, responding as necessary, and have emergency planning arrangements in place to deal with any further weather impacts.

The public are encouraged to be extra vigilant of neighbours, particularly the elderly.



Information and advice, including about driving in adverse weather conditions, emergency numbers, school closures and public transport services can be found through this link: www.nidirect.gov.uk/snow-ice

Information about road conditions is available at www.trafficwatchni.com