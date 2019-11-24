Woman dies after single vehicle collision on NI road - motorists still diverted from the scene

Police have confirmed that one woman has died after a single vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.

The collision happened on the A1 Southbound this afternoon (Sunday 24th November).

A1 - Google maps

The woman who died was 75-years-old and had been travelling in a red Citroën C1.

The collision happened shortly before 12.45pm.

Inspector Moore is appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A1 Southbound between Banbridge and Dromore this afternoon and who may have seen this vehicle prior to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 844 24/11/19



The A1 Southbound between Banbridge and Dromore remains closed in both directions at this time while police continues to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

