Emergency services at scene of Waringstown road traffic collision - roads expected to be closed for ‘several hours’

The emergency services have attended the scene of road traffic collision this afternoon.
The collision occurred in the Clare Road/Lowtown Road are of Warringstown.
Several roads have been affected and diversions are expected to remain in place for a considerable amount of time.
“Diversions are in place at the following junctions, and are likely to be in place for several hours,” said the PSNI.
The diversions include:
BALLYLOUGH ROAD / LOWTOWN ROAD
CLARE ROAD / BALLYNABRAGGET ROAD
CLARE ROAD / KNOCKNAGORE ROAD
CROWHILL ROAD / PLANTATION ROAD