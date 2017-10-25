Top finance award for Banbridge’s Jayne

Jayne Dickson, a former pupil of Banbridge High School, has celebrated success at the annual Ulster University Business School’s Student Awards event organised by the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Jayne, who is currently in the fourth year of a BSc (Hons) Accounting degree, won the Deloitte Assurance and Risk Management prize for being the highest performing student in Assurance and Risk Management.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Professor Gillian Armstrong, Head of Department, said, “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of Accounting, Finance and Economics related programmes which provide increasing opportunities for graduates.

“The Business School’s unique approach of academic excellence and experiential learning aims to equip students for their professional career paths and we are delighted to recognise their successes.

“We are also very pleased at the level of support given by such a large number of our leading accountancy, consultancy and financial services firms demonstrating the invaluable partnerships between the Business School and the business sector which greatly benefit our students.”

Over twenty employer sponsored awards were presented.

Sponsors included Henry Murray and Co, EY, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, KPMG, CPA, PWC, CIMA Ireland, CISI, BDO, Deloitte, ASM, Oxford Economics, HSBC, Marsh Ltd, Arthur J Gallagher, First Trust Bank, CAI and Citi Group.

Jayne is pictured with Claire Russell, Deloitte