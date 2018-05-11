Took ‘wrong decision’ to breach traffic light

A 53-year-old man who drove through a red light with a police car behind him was fined £150 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign.

Paul McCreanor, whose address was given as P. McCreanor Architects, Plantation Road, Portadown, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 19 this year at 3.20pm the defendant drove from Queen Street in Lurgan into Flush Place through a solid red light.

He refused to accept a fixed penalty ticket.

McCreanor did not appear in court and a conviction was recorded.

He had written a letter in which he said he had been in a traffic queue when he heard emergency services sirens and an ambulance turned right.

There was a police car behind him and he thought they were intending to follow the ambulance and he took the wrong decision to go through the light. He accepted it was a mistake.

The defendant supplied both parts of his licence to the court.