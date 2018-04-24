Took vehicle without the owner’s consent

A 39-year-old man was fined £1,000 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without having insurance on March 14 this year.

Damien Gary Thomas Hatton, whose address was given as Garland Crescent, Lurgan, was also banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £200 for not having a licence and fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol stopped the defendant while driving in Carnegie Street in Lurgan.

He admitted he did not have a licence or insurance and that he did not have permission to drive the car which belonged to his son.

He said that he needed to get his younger son to a youth club.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client would normally walk his son about a mile to the youth club.

He added that it was cold and lashing down with rain and he decided to take the car.

His client had not held a licence since he was disqualified in 2010.