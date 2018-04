A 49-year-old woman was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving.

Eileen Robinson, Whiteside House, Church Street, Tandragee, was also given three points.

For failing to produce her licence she was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The phone offence happened on September 26 last year on the Mahon Road, Portadown.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had taken a call from her daughter who was pregnant at the time.