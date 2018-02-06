Tommy gets on his running shoes

Banbridge man Tommy Fee has been pounding the pavements around Banbridge as he gets set to take on the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday April 22 to raise funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.

Tommy, who is 77 years of age, is a keen runner and a regular face at his local Park Run. He has previously participated in the Belfast and Walled City Marathons but this will be his first time participating in London Marathon.

Tommy qualified for his place based on a ‘good for age time’ through his participation in the Walled City Marathon.

He is very much looking forward to the experience and hopes that people will get behind him and support him as he raises vital funds for his local Hospice.

Speaking of Tommy’s participation in the marathon, Anne Mac Oscar of the Hospice Fundraising Department said: “Tommy is a true inspiration to all of us here at the Hospice.

“We would like to wish him all the best with his training and preparations for the London Marathon.

“His support will help us to continue our work providing care and support to local people at very difficult times in their lives.”

If you would like to sponsor Tommy you can do so online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-fee1 or contact Tommy if you would like to give him a donation. He will also be planning a number of fundraising events over the coming months.