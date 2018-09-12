Thief steals Cure4Cam charity box days after Cameron is buried

A callous thief has stolen a Cure4Cam charity box days after the Co Armagh child, Cameron Truesdale, was buried.

Cameron died last week aged just 13 despite a hard-fought battle against an aggressive brain tumour.

The Waringstown boy’s parents Hammy and Cassandra launched an impassioned bid to try a pioneering treatment to save their young son’s life.

Despite raising hundreds of thousands of pounds and travelling for the treatment in Mexico, young Cameron passed away last week.

His family laid him to rest on Sunday after an emotional funeral service in Donaghcloney.

However, his father Hammy has appealed for information following the theft of the charity box in a Kebab shop in Co Down.

It is understood the Cure4Cam Charity box was stolen from the stop in Bridge St, Dromore on Wednesday night.

Mr Truesdale asked that if anyone knows the ‘scumbag’ who stole the Cure4Cam Charity box to contact him.