The perfect chance to relax and unwind with free local Chi Me course

The FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge are offering the perfect opportunity with a FREE four week Chi Me course to help you begin your journey to better health and inner tranquility.

Commencing on Thursday 7 June from 9.30 – 10.30am, the series of Tai Chi influenced exercises feature calming deep breathing and graceful flowing upper and lower body moves, which can help improve muscular strength, balance, co-ordination, flexibility and relaxation.

As well as the numerous benefits Chi Me can bring, it also creates a wonderful sense of wellbeing and can improve quality of life.

Each 30 – 40 minute session will leave you feeling relaxed and energized and will finish off with revitalising refreshments in the Gallery.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Investing for Health Officer, Cathy Devlin said: “We are delighted to be returning to the FE McWilliam Gallery and offer this free four week course in this unique setting, we had a fantastic response to the previous sessions and we expect this new course to be even more popular so early booking is advised.”

For further information and to book your place contact the F.E. McWilliam Gallery on 028 4062 3322 or info@femcwilliam.com. Places are offered on a first come first serve basis. All participants should wear flat shoes and comfortable trousers.

If you would like more information on becoming a Chi Me Facilitator contact Orla Clarke from the Promoting Wellbeing Team at orlae.clarke@southerntrust.hscni.net