Tennyson welcomes Dromore Public Realm progress

Alliance Lagan River Councillor Eóin Tennyson has welcomed progress on the £1.4million Dromore Town Centre Public Realm scheme as Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council appoints construction company FP McCann to deliver the project.

The scheme covers the Market Square, Church Street and Bridge Street areas of the town and includes resurfacing work, installation of new street furniture, lighting upgrades and planting.

Cr Tennyson said: “I am really delighted that the public realm works in Dromore are one step closer to becoming a reality, with the project set to break ground in March.

“The scheme represents much-needed investment and an exciting opportunity for traders in Dromore.”

Ahead of its commencement, FP McCann will be hosting a ‘Meet the Contractor’ Event tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, in Dromore Town Hall which will consist of a Public Drop-In Session from 12-2pm and a Public presentation at 5.30pm.