Teenager dies after train incident

A teenager has died after being struck by a train early this morning in Lurgan.

It is understood the teenage boy passed away after the incident at Bells Row railway crossing.

Road closed at Bells Row Lurgan after person is struck by a train

Translink has said the train line is closed between Moira and Portadown.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the 6.30am train from Portadown to Belfast, struck a member of the public at Bells Row in Lurgan.

“The line was closed and emergency services called to the scene.

“Due to the timing of this incident, securing bus substitution services has been challenging causing disruption to some customers’ morning commute. Valid rail tickets were accepted on scheduled bus services.”

The spokesperson added that staff were working to restore rail services as quickly as possible between Belfast and Moira and are establishing bus substitution services between Moira and Portadown.

“Cross border passengers are being bussed between Belfast and Newry for onward rail connections,” he added.

“We appreciate this incident is causing disruption for our customers and would apologise for the inconvenience caused.