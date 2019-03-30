Tara Wright: Tragic teenager to be laid to rest

The family of tragic Co Down teenager Tara Wright will hold a private funeral service for their beloved daughter and sister today.

The 17-year-old call centre worker from the Dromore area was found dead outside Belfast City Hospital shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Police believe she was injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballygowan Road near Castlereagh a short time earlier, before being conveyed to the hospital in another car.

Four men have been questioned by police in connection with the tragic incident.

A family notice described Tara as a “dearly loved daughter” and “much loved sister” who was “adored and cherished by her whole family”.

The popular teenager will be laid to rest following a private committal service.