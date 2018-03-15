Suspended sentence for assaulting his mother

A 20-year-old man who assaulted his mother was given a suspended custodial sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kyle Elliott, Clendinning Way, Portadown, admitted the assault which happened on September 5 last year.

The court heard that police were tasked to a domestic assault at Clendinning Way.

The injured party was crying and shaking and appeared to be in fear of her son who had ‘gone mad’ and was kicking walls before pushing her down on a bed.

Elliott was agitated and was pacing up and down outside the property.

He denied pushing his mother down onto the bed but accepted he had been aggressive and had put her at fear.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing Elliott said his client recognises he has a serious problem and his mother realises that he has as well. She wants him to get as much help as he can.

He added that the defendant had been living with his mother since November last year and there had been no issues.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Elliott had a horrendous record for offences of violence.

She added that he has had eleven youth conference orders none of which seemed to have worked so the court was running out of sentencing options.

Judge Kelly sentenced Elliott to five months in custody but suspended it for two years.