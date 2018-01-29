Suspect in kitchen crash case was ‘three and a half times the limit’

Police have said a suspect alleged to have fled after running a van into the home of a pensioner near Lurgan on Sunday (January 27) was almost three and a half times the legal drink drive limit.

Posting pictures of the incident police said: “This was the scene INSIDE a house on Clare Road, Waringstown at 9pm last night, as a suspected drink driver left destruction and chaos in his wake.

“The Emerald TSG were patrolling the area and were on scene within six minutes of the call going on screen, quickly followed by response crews. Thankfully for the suspect, our guys quickly caught a male nearby.

“I say ‘thankfully’ because as well as our two legged officers, two of our four legged officers and their handlers were on their way!”

The spokesman said: “The suspect was arrested for driving with excess alcohol (drink driving), dangerous driving, failing to stop/report/remain at the scene of an accident (three separate offences).

“He blew 119 on the big machine, which is three and a half times the legal limit. He remains in custody.

“The female home owner was treated for minor injuries that thankfully aren’t worse, but that is only down to good fortune. Had she been the other side of that wall, we could be dealing with a very, very different scene this morning.”

The spokesman warned: “We know that there are habitual drink drivers out there, who believe that there are no victims to their crime. THIS is what drink driving does, and that’s if you’re fortunate. It is never, ever worth it.

“If you suspect someone of drink driving, phone us immediately. If we catch them behind the wheel, we won’t even ask you for a statement, let alone need one. Catching them driving is all the evidence we need.

“It might not be your family this time, but it could be next time. If you let a drink diver carry on, and this was the result, could you live with that?”