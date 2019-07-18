Support for local businesses

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched a new Win More Business Procurement programme.

The programme is designed specifically to develop and improve tendering skills and ultimately win more business.

Over 150 businesses are set to receive up to three-days of one-to-one mentoring support, helping businesses identify obstacles to successful tendering and developing their tendering technique.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

A number of workshops will explore e-tendering processes and tendering opportunities where businesses can identify a live tender and additional support to prepare and submit their documents.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “Our council area has a large number of small and micro businesses and with programmes like this aimed at supporting, mentoring and improving skills that will ultimately help our local businesses grow and create employment opportunities.”

The programme is now open for applications; to apply please visit the www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk