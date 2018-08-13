Summer art fun at FE McWilliam Gallery

The new school year is just around the corner but before the bell rings to announce the start of term there is still time for children to get involved in some arty antics at the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge.

Image Imaginarium is an exciting look into the world of self-portraits for 8 to 12 year olds taking place on Thursday and Friday, August 16-17 from 2pm to 5pm.

Gathering inspiration from the current exhibition participants will explore a variety of print techniques and develop unique imagery. The cost is £24 per child.

On Friday, August 17 younger children aged five to seven years will also be able to enter the wonderful world of the Image Imaginarium for their own self-portrait workshop from 10am to 12pm. Cost is £8 per child.

There is colourful craziness galore with Mod Roc Madness on Saturday, August 18. The workshop for four to six year olds runs from 10am to 12 noon, and from 2pm to 4pm for seven to 12 year olds. Cost is £8 per child.

Toddler Tuesday on August 21 from 2pm to 3pm lets little artists aged two to five years explore their imagination and develop their artistic abilities under the expert guidance of artist Deborah Malcomson. This friendly fun filled workshop costs £4 per child.

It’s time to let the inner artist out and Unleash Your Creativity on August 23 and 23. A workshop for five to seven year olds takes place from 10am to 12pm priced £16 per child and from 2pm to 5pm for eight to 12 year olds priced £24 per child.

For further information, or to book a place on any of the workshops go to www.visitbanbridge.com