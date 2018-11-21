‘Stuff a bus’ for local children

Banbridge Bus Station is just one of the many locations across Northern Ireland where people can donate gifts to The Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul’s annual Christmas Family Appeal.

The campaign, which runs until December 18, is aimed at ensuring all disadvantaged children in Northern Ireland have a present to open this Christmas and is supported by Translink and U105 through their ‘Stuff A Bus’ initiative, in which they are aiming to fill a double decker with 15,000 gifts for underprivileged children.

The ‘Stuff A Bus’ appeal, launched for the first-time last year, exceeded its target of 10,000 donations and stuffed two single decker buses with more than 12,000 presents.

Now back for its second year, the organisations are calling on people’s support to stuff a double decker with 15,000 toys and gifts.

Major Paul Kingscott, the Salvation Army’s divisional leader, said: “Our team of volunteers will be working hard to make sure the generous gifts we receive go to families who might otherwise go without.

Gift donations for children aged from newborn to 16 years are welcome; all gifts must be new and unwrapped and the Appeal would especially welcome donations for older boys and girls. For more information go to www.salvationarmy.org.uk/familyappeal or www.svp.ie