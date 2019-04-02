Students’ art chosen for special project

Pupils from Banbridge Academy have created a special piece of artwork to mark the retirement of the Education Authority’s Director of Education, John Collings.

Artwork by four pupils from the school was selected to feature as part of a collage.

The artwork visually represents John’s work in the education sector and incorporates imagery representative of the areas of work he had responsibility for in his role as EA Director of Education.

The artwork was formally presented by EA Chairperson, Sharon O’Connor to John Collings at a special event last Thursday.

Pictured at the unveiling of the final piece of artwork are Olga Casey, Banbridge Academy’s Head of Art and Design; Anna Doyle; Victoria Poole, EA Communications and Engagement Officer; Katie Wright; and Conor Doyle.