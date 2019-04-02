Store of the Year for Jim and staff

A Banbridge store is celebrating after receiving a top award at the recent Musgrave annual Store of the Year Awards.

Local convenience store Centra on Church Street received the award for Centra Company Owned Store of the Year in recognition of their active role in the community.

The store, led by Jim Brennan and his excellent team of staff, regularly gets involved with local schools and community events and excels in charity work with a colleague being recognised at the Health Action Awards 2018.

The team pride themselves in leading the way with excellent service to customers as supported by their mystery shopper scores.

This year’s awards were hosted by TV presenter Eamonn Holmes at Culloden Estate and Spa.

The annual awards showcase and recognise all of Musgrave’s 240 independent retailers in Northern Ireland across the SuperValu, Centra and Mace brands. Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.

A shortlist of 31 finalists competed in 13 categories, sponsored by Irwin’s, Britvic, Coca-Cola, Denny and Cushelle.

Speaking at the event, Musgrave Managing Director, Michael McCormack said: “Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners at this year’s Store of the Year Awards. We are proud to be able to recognise those retailers who are breaking new ground, delivering best-in-class customer experiences and who are redefining convenience.

“The Musgrave Store of the Year Awards are a part of a continuous drive to maintain the highest possible retail standards across the company, with the judging process gets more and more rigorous each year. A huge thank you to each and every one of our retailers who work tirelessly to set themselves apart from competitors through hard work, passion and commitment to excellence.”